FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $182,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at $444,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,971 shares of company stock valued at $584,226 over the last three months. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $9.61 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

Further Reading

