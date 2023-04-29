FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCBGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 172,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Activity at FVCBankcorp

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,100.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $182,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,831 shares in the company, valued at $444,860.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,100.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,971 shares of company stock valued at $584,226 over the last three months. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB opened at $9.61 on Friday. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Residential, and Consumer Non-Residential. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes loans secured by both owners occupied and investor-owned commercial properties, including multi-family residential real estate.

Further Reading

