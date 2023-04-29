FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Up 0.6%

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 358.10 ($4.47) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.46). 79,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 30,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.43).

FW Thorpe Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £416.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,972.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.36.

FW Thorpe Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.44%. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Company Profile

In other news, insider David Taylor sold 6,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.53), for a total value of £24,535.17 ($30,642.15). Company insiders own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

