Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for 1.7% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gartner by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,691,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.46. 648,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,578. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.21. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.