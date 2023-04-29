GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 11th

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.
GasLog Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.48 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 43.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
