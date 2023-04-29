GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 11th

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 73.7% annually over the last three years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.6%.

Shares of NYSE GLOP opened at $8.48 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 43.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,649 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

