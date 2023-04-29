GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the March 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GasLog Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,462. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 22.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

GLOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,769.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 982,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 469,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 280,066 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

