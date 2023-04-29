GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Up 23.3% in April

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GB Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,306,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. GB Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which engages in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

