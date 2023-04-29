GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 13.3% Higher

GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. 1,213,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 454,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:JOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.35 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GEE Group Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 163,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 137,061 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 130,412 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in GEE Group by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc engages in the provision of staffing solutions. It operates through the Professional Staffing Services and Industrial Staffing Services segments. It offers professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties, and commercial staffing services.

Further Reading

