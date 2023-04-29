Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,843,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 6,018,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,107.5 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Gibson Energy

GBNXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gibson Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

