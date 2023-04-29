Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,843,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 6,018,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,107.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.91. 301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.07. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.30.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.
