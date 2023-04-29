GICTrade (GICT) Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges

GICTrade (GICT) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. One GICTrade token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003184 BTC on major exchanges. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $92.59 million and $10,538.51 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.96800025 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $14,089.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GICTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

