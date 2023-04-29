Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY23 guidance to $6.60-$7.00 EPS.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

GILD traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $82.21. The company had a trading volume of 10,709,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

