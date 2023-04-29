Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.60-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.0-$26.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.72 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.21. 10,709,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,868,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $1,038,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,889,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,626 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

