Gladstone Capital (GLAD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 20.38%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD opened at $9.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.