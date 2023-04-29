Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the March 31st total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Social Media ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOCL traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57. Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $39.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Social Media ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Global X Social Media ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

