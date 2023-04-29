Gode Chain Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Gode Chain has a market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $143,808.92 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

