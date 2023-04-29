Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 623,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 61,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,262 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.