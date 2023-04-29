Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Graco Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GGG traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $79.29. 1,745,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,597. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graco by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

