Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 128,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $118.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

