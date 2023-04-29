Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AJX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $154.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $11.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

