Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grifols by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

