Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.52.
Grifols Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Grifols has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols
Grifols Company Profile
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grifols (GRFS)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.