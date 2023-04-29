Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 132,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 2.0 %
PAC traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. 98,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $6,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 302.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Featured Stories
