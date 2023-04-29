Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 132,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 2.0 %

PAC traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. 98,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $406.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,429,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,898 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,415,000 after buying an additional 54,287 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $6,691,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 302.9% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 38,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth $4,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.