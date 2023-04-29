Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.50

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 59 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Carso had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

