H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Price Down 0%

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H. Lundbeck A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.