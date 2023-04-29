Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd.

Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.4 %

HWC opened at $36.52 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez acquired 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

