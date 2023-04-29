Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 288,144 Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,144 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $50,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FREYR Battery by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in FREYR Battery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,803,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after buying an additional 313,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America started coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

FREY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.07. 2,356,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.