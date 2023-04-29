Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 55,711 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,711 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $109,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after purchasing an additional 74,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $626.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $621.34 and a 200 day moving average of $565.61. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $648.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

