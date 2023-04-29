Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $46.22 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $46,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.8 %

ADP traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,427,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.