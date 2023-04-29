Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $95.52 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,056 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $95,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total value of $2,472,138.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,237.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,819 shares of company stock worth $18,352,633 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.42.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $340.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $346.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.