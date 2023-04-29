Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177,396 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,341 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 1.49% of Sunrun worth $76,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 123.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 37.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 58.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.10.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.5 %

Sunrun stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.34. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $383,695.91. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 177,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,892.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,126.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

