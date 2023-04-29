Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $43,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,219,000 after buying an additional 523,674 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after buying an additional 673,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,924,000 after buying an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,262,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,646,060. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $437.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

