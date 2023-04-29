Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $71,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

EL stock opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.