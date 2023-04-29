Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Buys A$15,200.00 in Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Nathan Lude bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,201.34).
Nathan Lude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 17th, Nathan Lude bought 1,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,000.00 ($25,503.36).
- On Friday, April 14th, Nathan Lude bought 1,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,000.00 ($25,503.36).
Hartshead Resources Stock Performance
About Hartshead Resources
Featured Stories
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.