Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Buys A$15,200.00 in Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR – Get Rating) insider Nathan Lude bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,200.00 ($10,201.34).

Nathan Lude also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Nathan Lude bought 1,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,000.00 ($25,503.36).

On Friday, April 14th, Nathan Lude bought 1,000,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,000.00 ($25,503.36).

About Hartshead Resources

Hartshead Resources NL engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United Kingdom, Gabon, and Madagascar. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the License P2607 comprising of five blocks covering 729.5 square kilometers located in the Southern North Sea of the United Kingdom.

