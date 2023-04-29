Head to Head Comparison: Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) vs. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Mainz Biomed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Otonomy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mainz Biomed and Otonomy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mainz Biomed $530,000.00 89.96 -$26.39 million N/A N/A Otonomy $130,000.00 4.48 -$51.18 million ($0.77) -0.01

Profitability

Mainz Biomed has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomy.

This table compares Mainz Biomed and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mainz Biomed N/A N/A N/A Otonomy N/A -137.86% -68.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mainz Biomed and Otonomy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mainz Biomed 0 0 3 0 3.00 Otonomy 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mainz Biomed presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 202.27%. Otonomy has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 5,782.35%. Given Otonomy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otonomy is more favorable than Mainz Biomed.

Volatility & Risk

Mainz Biomed has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otonomy has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mainz Biomed beats Otonomy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Mainz, Germany.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

