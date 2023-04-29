Head-To-Head Contrast: American International Group (NYSE:AIG) versus Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American International Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group 18.21% 7.70% 0.66% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of American International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of American International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group 0 7 7 0 2.50 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for American International Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

American International Group currently has a consensus price target of $65.79, suggesting a potential upside of 24.03%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.59%. Given American International Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American International Group is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American International Group and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group $56.44 billion 0.69 $10.28 billion $12.78 4.15 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.25 $39.40 million N/A N/A

American International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

American International Group beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is an insurance holding company, engages in underwriting commercial property and casualty insurance coverages principally in the United States. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

