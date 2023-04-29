Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70-1.76 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 3,384,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $34.19.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $524.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup cut Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, COO Thomas Klaritch acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 344,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Klaritch purchased 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.21 per share, with a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 344,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

