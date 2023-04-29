Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. Healthpeak Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.70-$1.76 EPS.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,384,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

PEAK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

