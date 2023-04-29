Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.62

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.62 and traded as low as $82.00. Heartland BancCorp shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 1,471 shares trading hands.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Heartland BancCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.759 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

