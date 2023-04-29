Hedera Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.38 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $15.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0612 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,155,749,080 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

