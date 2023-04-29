Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years. Heritage Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.

NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.50. 579,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,708. The stock has a market cap of $518.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.93. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.04 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 33.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,029.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

