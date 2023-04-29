Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $362.58 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.11. The company has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

