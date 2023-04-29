Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,719 shares of company stock valued at $27,992,104 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $164.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. The company has a market capitalization of $520.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $318.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.69.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

