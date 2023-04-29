Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 81 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3,901.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 579,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565,140 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after acquiring an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after acquiring an additional 162,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 3.0 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day moving average is $180.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.29.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

