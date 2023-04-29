Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.82.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $221.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day moving average of $233.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.