Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.5 %

AVB stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $238.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 90.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVB. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.