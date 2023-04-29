Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,926.61

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $181.71 million and approximately $218,926.61 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00016989 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,286.36 or 1.00036761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.97391381 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $236,050.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

