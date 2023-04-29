Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.46-$9.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.22 billion. Hershey also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29 to $9.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.56.

HSY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,083. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $273.42.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Hershey by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

