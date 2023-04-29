Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $260.56.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $273.06 on Friday. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $273.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.43, for a total value of $3,654,383.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,349,208.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

