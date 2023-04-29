Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey updated its FY23 guidance to $9.29 to $9.46 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.46-$9.46 EPS.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,083. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. Hershey has a twelve month low of $201.42 and a twelve month high of $273.42.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Hershey

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.56.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total value of $766,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

