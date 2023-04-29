HF Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,854 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.1% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,350,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.86. The stock has a market cap of $376.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.00 and a 52-week high of $404.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

