HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.24 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.3% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.90. 2,733,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,675,959. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

