HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $941,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,520 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.98. 4,411,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,051. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.22) to GBX 3,000 ($37.47) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

